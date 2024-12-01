15 amazing pictures of Kirkham Market's Christmas Lights switch-on fun

By Richard Hunt
Published 1st Dec 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 18:02 BST

Kirkham town centre’s annual Christmas Lights switch-on spectacle proved a huge despite the miserable weather - and here are some pictures to prove it!

The combined festive market and lights switch-on event, organised by Kirkham Business Group, offered a day packed with entertainment and activities.

There were numerous stalls featuring a wide range of goods, while a festive procession dazzled with an array of performers, dancers and a visit from Father Christmas and The Grinch.

Santa's Grotto, elves, children's entertainers and face painting all featured, along with carol singing around the Christmas tree.

Desite the miserable weather, around 250 trned out for the fun an had a great time, before the weather took the hint and cleared up a little later on!

Trio having fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

1. Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

Trio having fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Umbrellas are out but they're still having fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch On

2. Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

Umbrellas are out but they're still having fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch On | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Stiltwalking japes at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

3. Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

Stiltwalking japes at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Facepainting fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

4. Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On

Facepainting fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoying Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch On

5. Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Swtich On

Youngsters enjoying Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch On | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
More facepainting fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch On

6. Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Swtich On

More facepainting fun at Kirkham Christmas Market and Lights Switch On | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KirkhamChristmas
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice