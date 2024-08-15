The students spent time on work placements as part of their work for the T Level qualification over the past two years.

It was all smiles after they opened their envelopes to find out how they had done.

Blackpool and Fylde College is one of the biggest centres for running T Levels in England, offering a broad range of subjects and achieving above average results across the country for the third year running.

Here are some amazing photos of the big day.

Andrew Ralph and Leah Westhead celebrate distinctions in their T Level Education and Early Years course, joined by programme leader Alesa Marsh (centre) at Blackpool and The Fylde College

Andrew Ralph and Leah Westhead celebrate distinctions in their T Level Education and Early Years course, joined by programme leader Alesa Marsh (centre) at Blackpool and The Fylde College

Tia Earl gained a distinction after joining the T Level Education and Early Years course at Blackpool and The Fylde College in the second year.

T Level students in Design, Planning and Surveying (from left) Jack Swift, Oliver Edwards, Charlotte Whitehouse and Izzy Uppington, joined by programme leader Ling Tsang at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

T Level Health students celebrate success - (from left) Holly Worsley, Charlotte Freeman, Megan Elliott, Megan Potter and Jessica Atkins

T Level Health students at Blackpool and The Fylde College celebrating getting the grades they needed