15 amazing photos: Is this North Shore house Blackpool's most festive home?

Michael, 40, has collected illuminated figures from all over the world to transform his garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore, into an outdoor celebration of Christmas.

And the care coordinator is hoping the display, featuring almost 20 items, can help raise some festive cheer - as well as some well-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

He has just added to his collection, with some smaller figures including a cute elf.

Also in his collection are a drummer and Colonel in scarlet, green and gold uniforms, all the way from America and a reindeer from Germany.

There are also two red and gold-uniformed trumpeters acquired from Edinburgh and two giant red and white candy canes, one of the 11ft high and the other nine ft, purchased from a travelling circus in Chorley.

He also has a jolly Santa figure, bought from the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes, and not forgetting Michael’s home-made Grinch sitting on his roof!

The display also includes a recording of Christmas carols.

Michael said: “ A bus driver told me that when he drives pass my house, the bus leans over slighty to the side because passengers are trying to take a closer look at the graden!

"People tell me they call it the Christmas house and that it really cheers them up.

“Theere’s a woman who tells her children that Father Christmas actually lives in my garden!

"I try to add to it every year and must have spent more than £10,000 altogether.

"People ask me about the rising electric bills but I save money on heating, so I’m not going to stop!”

The festive collection doesn’t even stop at the garden - Micahel has also got plenty of smaller festive figures in the house as well.

If anyone wants to boost the fund, they can drop donations into the red letter box in the garden.

Michael also has two seperate special ghoulish collections which are unleashed every Halloween and he is already adding to that collection as well.

