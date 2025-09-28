14 spooky things to do in Lancashire this October to get you in the Halloween spirit

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Lancashire is getting into the Halloween spirit this October with spooky attractions, haunted tours, pumpkin patches and family-friendly frights

From the eerie grounds of the abandoned Camelot theme park at Scare City 2025 to haunted tours at Hoghton Tower, the county offers thrills for all ages this Halloween.

Families can pick pumpkins and enjoy spooky crafts, while thrill-seekers can face terrifying mazes at Scare Kingdom or Farmaggedon.

Foodies can indulge in themed feasts and cinema lovers can join sing-alongs with a Halloween twist.

Our gallery showcases the county’s most spine-chilling and festive events, giving a taste of the frights and fun awaiting this October.

Here are 14 events not to miss:

Scare City - one of Lancashire’s most spine-chilling Halloween attractions - has returned to the eerie grounds of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park near Chorley.

1. September 25 to mid-November 2025 - Scare City 2025

Scare City - one of Lancashire’s most spine-chilling Halloween attractions - has returned to the eerie grounds of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park near Chorley. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Thrill-seekers can enjoy unlimited rides after dark, live scare zones, roaming actors, and Lougarock the seven-foot werewolf.

2. October 23 – November 1 – Pleasure Beach Resort's Journey to Hell

Thrill-seekers can enjoy unlimited rides after dark, live scare zones, roaming actors, and Lougarock the seven-foot werewolf. | PBR

Pick your perfect pumpkin from a three-acre patch, enjoy carnival games, meet farm animals, and make Instagram-worthy memories.

3. October 4 – 31 – Mrs Dowsons Farm Pumpkin Picking, Blackburn

Pick your perfect pumpkin from a three-acre patch, enjoy carnival games, meet farm animals, and make Instagram-worthy memories. Photo: site

Head to Holmeswood Pumpkin Place in October for a great selection of pumpkins, food, crafts, ice crea and more. Dogs are also welcome. Pay for what you pick. Opening weekend is September 27 and 28 and then it will be open for seven days a week until October 31, or sell out.

4. Holmeswood Pumpkin Place, Ormskirk, L40 1UA

Head to Holmeswood Pumpkin Place in October for a great selection of pumpkins, food, crafts, ice crea and more. Dogs are also welcome. Pay for what you pick. Opening weekend is September 27 and 28 and then it will be open for seven days a week until October 31, or sell out. Photo: Submit

Little ones can enjoy Mischief Manor, Trick or Treet Street, live shows, pumpkin carving and family-friendly frights.

5. October 11 - November 2 - Thornton Hall Country Park Spooks

Little ones can enjoy Mischief Manor, Trick or Treet Street, live shows, pumpkin carving and family-friendly frights. | Thorton Hall Farm

Indulge in creepy canapés, decadent desserts, live music, dancers, and aerial performers at this Halloween feast. Fancy dress welcome.

6. November 1 – Vampire Feast at the Beach House, Blackpool

Indulge in creepy canapés, decadent desserts, live music, dancers, and aerial performers at this Halloween feast. Fancy dress welcome. | Beach House Blackpool

