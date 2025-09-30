14 photos as St Annes campaigners protest against Morgan and Morecambe windfarm cable plans

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 17:07 BST

Residents in St Annes gathered to protest plans for the Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Windfarm cabling corridors, fearing serious impacts on the Fylde countryside.

Power from 96 turbines, more than 20 miles offshore, would land near Squires Gate Lane and travel underground across Fylde to substations at Penwortham and between Freckleton, Kirkham and Newton.

Campaigners cited risks including wildlife disruption, destruction of green belt land and dunes, long noisy construction, road closures and negative effects on tourism, recreation, and local businesses.

Scroll through 14 photos from the protest:

1. Wind farm protest in St Annes

The project, already granted government approval, would see 96 turbines built more than 20 miles off the Lancashire coast, generating enough electricity to power nearly two million homes.

2. Wind farm protest in St Annes

Power would be brought ashore near Squires Gate Lane, then carried underground across Fylde borough towards Newton before crossing the River Ribble to a substation at Penwortham, with two additional substations between Freckleton, Kirkham and Newton.

3. Wind farm protest in St Annes

Protesters cite a long list of potential local impacts: disruption to birds and wildlife, risks to the SABIC high-pressure ethylene pipeline, 11 years of noisy construction, beach closures, destruction of sand dunes and green belt land, threats to small farms, road safety issues, vibration, air pollution and negative effects on tourism, recreation, and local businesses.

4. Wind farm protest in St Annes

County councillor Joshua Roberts warned that road closures during construction could cut off key routes into Fylde, calling the plans “disastrous for the people of Fylde.”

5. Wind farm protest in St Annes

Morgan and Morecambe said they were committed to minimising impacts and ensuring concerns are considered independently by the examining authority.

6. Wind farm protest in St Annes

