Power from 96 turbines, more than 20 miles offshore, would land near Squires Gate Lane and travel underground across Fylde to substations at Penwortham and between Freckleton, Kirkham and Newton.
Campaigners cited risks including wildlife disruption, destruction of green belt land and dunes, long noisy construction, road closures and negative effects on tourism, recreation, and local businesses.
Local grassroots campaigners gathered in St Annes to protest against plans for the Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Windfarm cabling corridors, fearing it could devastate the Fylde countryside. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The project, already granted government approval, would see 96 turbines built more than 20 miles off the Lancashire coast, generating enough electricity to power nearly two million homes.
Power would be brought ashore near Squires Gate Lane, then carried underground across Fylde borough towards Newton before crossing the River Ribble to a substation at Penwortham, with two additional substations between Freckleton, Kirkham and Newton.
Protesters cite a long list of potential local impacts: disruption to birds and wildlife, risks to the SABIC high-pressure ethylene pipeline, 11 years of noisy construction, beach closures, destruction of sand dunes and green belt land, threats to small farms, road safety issues, vibration, air pollution and negative effects on tourism, recreation, and local businesses. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
County councillor Joshua Roberts warned that road closures during construction could cut off key routes into Fylde, calling the plans “disastrous for the people of Fylde.” | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Morgan and Morecambe said they were committed to minimising impacts and ensuring concerns are considered independently by the examining authority. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard