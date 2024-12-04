14 fabulously festive pictures as Santa Paddle returns to Fairhaven Lake, St Annes for 2024

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 14:13 BST

Ready, set paddle! The Santa Paddle returned to Fairhaven Lake in St Annes.

The Santa Paddle returned bigger and better than ever for 2024.

The event was a success with lots of people getting involved in the festive fun, with even more cheering on their favourite Santa from the shores. The Santa Paddle is an annual event that raises money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

On December 1, hundreds of Santas took to the water at Fairhaven Lake.

Lots of Santas brought their own equipment and raced across the lake on their paddle boards.

Participants received a medal, a hot chocolate and a mince pie as part of the event.

Here are some amazing photos from Christine Williamson and Blackpool Gazette camera club member, KC Photography:

Fairhaven Santa Paddle 2024

1. The Fairhaven Santa Paddle event returned to Lytham St Annes.

Fairhaven Santa Paddle 2024 | Blackpool Gazette Camera Member: KC Photography Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Member: KC Photography

Photo Sales
The Fairhaven returned to Lytham on December 1.

2. The event raised money for the RNLI.

The Fairhaven returned to Lytham on December 1. | Blackpool Gazette Camera Member: KC Photography. Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Member: KC Photography.

Photo Sales
The participants received a medal, hot chocolate and mince pies.

3. Santa's paddle boarding on Fairhaven lake in Lytham St Anne's

The participants received a medal, hot chocolate and mince pies. | Blackpool Gazette Camera Club Member: KC Photography Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Club Member: KC Photography

Photo Sales
Santa's race on paddle boards in Lytham St Annes to raise money for the RNLI.

4. Santa's race on paddle boards in Lytham St Annes to raise money for the RNLI.

Santa's race on paddle boards in Lytham St Annes to raise money for the RNLI. | Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography

Photo Sales
Other entertainment at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes.

5. Other entertainment at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes.

Other entertainment at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes. | Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography

Photo Sales
Santa paddle boarders at Fairhaven lake in St Annes.

6. Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography

Santa paddle boarders at Fairhaven lake in St Annes. | Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member: KC Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ParticipantsLancashireRNLISt AnnesPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice