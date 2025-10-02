14 people have been arrested in Blackpool during a two-day operation targeting county lines drug dealing and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation took place on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 September and was led by Blackpool’s Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery), a specialist team that tackles Class A drug use through a trauma-informed approach.

14 people have been arrested in Blackpool during a two-day operation targeting county lines drug dealing | Lancashire Police

During the crackdown, officers executed warrants at multiple addresses, increased plain-clothed and uniformed patrols and seized a significant quantity of Class A and B drugs as well as several dangerous weapons.

Those arrested included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 18, a 24-year-old man was detained after being seen in a hand-to-hand exchange with a suspected drug user. Officers found suspected crack cocaine hidden inside a Kinder egg, along with two mobile phones, a knife and cash. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

On September 19, an 18-year-old man from Staffordshire and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14 from Wolverhampton, were arrested on suspicion of drug supply while staying at a local hotel. Officers found a phone containing numbers linked to a county lines organised crime gang. They were released on bail with conditions not to enter Lancashire while inquiries continue into the exploitation of young people.

Also on September 19, a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Officers found suspected heroin and crack cocaine and £1,290 cash. Social services were contacted after concerns about children living at his untidy home. He has been released on bail.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after being found with cannabis and related paraphernalia. Social services were again involved due to concerns about children at the property. He has been released on bail.

Jacob Willis, 21, of St Chadds Road, Blackpool, has been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on October 22.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Clitheroe from Blackpool Police said: “We are committed to relentlessly pursuing those who exploit vulnerable individuals through county lines and drug dealing. Our teams, with support from Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa, have taken action to disrupt criminal networks, safeguard those at risk, and bring offenders to justice.

“Criminal Gangs exploit vulnerable children across the UK, they coerce them into involvement in the supply of drugs with the promise of a better life or financial reward. These gangs do not care about anyone or anything other than making money and every intervention is a chance to break this cycle and build a safer community.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners and communities to ensure that our streets are safer and that those who seek to profit from exploitation are held accountable.”

Officers seized a significant quantity of Class A and B drugs as well as several dangerous weapons | Lancashire Police

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.