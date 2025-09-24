Blackpool is set to become one of the first towns in the North West to trial a new ‘bin hub’ system as the Government’s Simpler Recycling legislation comes into force.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday, September, 29 the council’s waste company ENVECO will replace the current red sack collections used by around 13,000 households with modern bin hubs, aimed at making recycling easier, cleaner and more accessible.

The trial will begin with eight sites located across the town at Highfield Road (x2), King Street, Lytham Road, Red Bank Road, Dickson Road, Devonshire Road and Whitegate Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 100 households will be the first to move over from sack to hub collections in the initial phase.

Each hub will contain clearly labelled bins for paper and card, mixed recycling (glass, plastics and tins), food waste and general waste.

Blackpool launches trial of new bin hubs ahead of national recycling shake-up. | Blackpool Council

The change comes ahead of the Government’s requirement for separate food waste collections, which will become mandatory from April next year.

To support the switch households taking part in the trial are being issued with free indoor food caddies and liners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jane Hugo, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “I am delighted to hear that the first bin hubs will soon be installed across Blackpool.

“The introduction of hubs will mean that residents no longer have to wait until a set collection day to dispose of their waste. Also, for the first time they will be able to recycle which we know many residents have been asking for.

“This initial trial is in eight locations. We have sent letters to all residents who are moving onto the new system and provided them with all the information they need.

“After these hubs have been operational for a few months we will speak to residents about their experiences before rolling the initiative out across the whole town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new system is intended to help Blackpool raise its recycling rates, which have historically lagged behind national averages, while cutting down on waste sent to landfill.

Residents can find more information about the trial at www.blackpool.gov.uk/binhubs.