13 vibrant pictures of Funny Girls drag exhibition open during Blackpool Pride Festival weekend

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:11 BST

An exciting and colourful exhibition celebrating the ‘Art of Drag’ has opened in Blackpool.

HIVEArts Gallery and Funny Girls have put together ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ - an extravagant display of vibrant art and dazzling costumes.

The exhibition at the Church Street venue is the brainchild of local photographer Dawn Manders and gallery curator Kate Yates.

They have produced an eclectic fusion of art, photography, sculptures, decadent fashion and high culture in the world of Blackpool’s bohemian and vibrant drag communities and entertainment industry.

It was officially opened by founder of Funny Girls Basil Newby MBE. You can view the exhibition until June 12th and is open daily from 11am to 4pm. Here’s a peek at what you can expect...

Basil Newby founder of Funny Girls, with the longest serving Funny Girl Zoe, right

1. Be Who You Want To Be

Basil Newby founder of Funny Girls, with the longest serving Funny Girl Zoe, right

Photo Sales
Artist Jane E Richmond with some of her work on display at the exhibition

2. Be Who You Want To Be

Artist Jane E Richmond with some of her work on display at the exhibition

Photo Sales
The opening of a new exhibition celebrating the art of drag, with colourful costumes and a variety of art on display at HIVEArts Gallery 'Be Who You Want to Be' in collaboration with Funny Girls Blackpool

3. 'Be Who You Want to Be'

The opening of a new exhibition celebrating the art of drag, with colourful costumes and a variety of art on display at HIVEArts Gallery 'Be Who You Want to Be' in collaboration with Funny Girls Blackpool

Photo Sales
Be Who You Want to Be exhibition is on until June 12

4. Be Who You Want To Be

Be Who You Want to Be exhibition is on until June 12

Photo Sales
Basil Newby, centre, founder of Funny Girls.

5. Be Who You Want to Be

Basil Newby, centre, founder of Funny Girls.

Photo Sales
Some of the colourful works on display

6. Be Who You Want to Be

Some of the colourful works on display

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FusionPhotographyFashionBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.