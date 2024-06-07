HIVEArts Gallery and Funny Girls have put together ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ - an extravagant display of vibrant art and dazzling costumes.

The exhibition at the Church Street venue is the brainchild of local photographer Dawn Manders and gallery curator Kate Yates.

They have produced an eclectic fusion of art, photography, sculptures, decadent fashion and high culture in the world of Blackpool’s bohemian and vibrant drag communities and entertainment industry.

It was officially opened by founder of Funny Girls Basil Newby MBE. You can view the exhibition until June 12th and is open daily from 11am to 4pm. Here’s a peek at what you can expect...

