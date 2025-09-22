13 vibrant photos from Kirkham Pride 2025 before rain forced an early cancellation

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 19:14 BST

Kirkham Pride 2025 may have been cut short by rain, but the town still came alive with colour, glitter, music and the joyful spirit of community.

Returning on Saturday, September 20, the event brought the community together in a burst of colour, music and joy despite rain forcing an early cancellation.

The square was alive with vibrant Pride flags, rainbow outfits, glittered faces and performances that kept spirits high.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Rainbow bunting, flags and decorations bring a splash of colour to the town centre.

1. Kirkham Pride 2025

Rainbow bunting, flags and decorations bring a splash of colour to the town centre. | Michelle Adamson

Two festival-goers keep dry and colourful with rainbow umbrella hats, smiling despite the rain.

2. Kirkham Pride 2025

Two festival-goers keep dry and colourful with rainbow umbrella hats, smiling despite the rain. | Michelle Adamson

A Madonna tribute act entertains the crowd, keeping spirits high in soggy conditions.

3. Kirkham Pride 2025

A Madonna tribute act entertains the crowd, keeping spirits high in soggy conditions. | Michelle Adamson

Festival-goers show that rain can’t dampen their joy, with beaming faces and colourful attire.

4. Kirkham Pride 2025

Festival-goers show that rain can’t dampen their joy, with beaming faces and colourful attire. | Michelle Adamson

Festival-goers wave rainbow flags proudly, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

5. Kirkham Pride 2025

Festival-goers wave rainbow flags proudly, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. | Michelle Adamson

An adorable dog joins the festivities with a rainbow bow tie.

6. Kirkham Pride 2025

An adorable dog joins the festivities with a rainbow bow tie. | Michelle Adamson

Related topics:LancashireKirkhamPrideCommunity
