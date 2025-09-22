13 vibrant photos from Kirkham Pride 2025 before rain forced an early cancellation

Returning on Saturday, September 20, the event brought the community together in a burst of colour, music and joy despite rain forcing an early cancellation.
The square was alive with vibrant Pride flags, rainbow outfits, glittered faces and performances that kept spirits high.
Take a look at our gallery below:
Rainbow bunting, flags and decorations bring a splash of colour to the town centre. | Michelle Adamson
Two festival-goers keep dry and colourful with rainbow umbrella hats, smiling despite the rain. | Michelle Adamson
A Madonna tribute act entertains the crowd, keeping spirits high in soggy conditions. | Michelle Adamson
Festival-goers show that rain can’t dampen their joy, with beaming faces and colourful attire. | Michelle Adamson
Festival-goers wave rainbow flags proudly, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. | Michelle Adamson
An adorable dog joins the festivities with a rainbow bow tie. | Michelle Adamson