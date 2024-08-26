Located on Cleveleys promenade, the iconic and futuristic-looking Cafe Cove played host to the unofficial Star Wars fans’ meeting on Sunday, August 25. The nearby stretch of beach was chosen by production staff working on the TV series Andor as a filming location back in May 2021, with the cafe’s unusual round shape standing out.

The establishment, which can be seen in episode seven of Andor, has since become a magnet for Star Wars fans seeking to stand where stars such as Diego Luna, who played the title character Cassian Andor in the series, once stood.

Here are some of our best pics from the weekend metet-up...

1 . Star Wars fans dress up as their favourite characters for the The Star Wars Meet-Up outside FBKafe, North Promenade, Cleveleys, an unofficial annual gathering for Star Wars fans on the seafront. National World Photo Sales

