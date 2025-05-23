13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area including Cask and Shipwreck

2 . Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

If you're looking for real ale on the Fylde coast, locals know to head to the Rhythm and Brew Room (formerly the Stanley Arms) on 139 Church Street in Blackpool. A standout on Blackpool’s beer scene, The Brew Room pairs a warm, relaxed vibe with a rotating selection of small-batch craft beers brewed on-site. It's a go-to for locals and visitors seeking quality ale in a no-frills setting. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette