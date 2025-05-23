13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area including Cask and Shipwreck

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 19:20 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 22:17 BST

From seaside towns to tucked-away market streets, the Wyre area is brewing up something special

This stretch of Lancashire is home to a thriving independent beer scene, with passionate brewers and character-filled pubs pouring some of the best pints in the North West.

Whether you're a seasoned ale enthusiast or just looking for a great spot to unwind these 13 independent pubs and microbars offer a true taste of the Wyre area.

Each with its own unique charm, story, and flavour.

13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area

1. 13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area

13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area | NW Photo: NW

Photo Sales
If you're looking for real ale on the Fylde coast, locals know to head to the Rhythm and Brew Room (formerly the Stanley Arms) on 139 Church Street in Blackpool. A standout on Blackpool’s beer scene, The Brew Room pairs a warm, relaxed vibe with a rotating selection of small-batch craft beers brewed on-site. It's a go-to for locals and visitors seeking quality ale in a no-frills setting.

2. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

If you're looking for real ale on the Fylde coast, locals know to head to the Rhythm and Brew Room (formerly the Stanley Arms) on 139 Church Street in Blackpool. A standout on Blackpool’s beer scene, The Brew Room pairs a warm, relaxed vibe with a rotating selection of small-batch craft beers brewed on-site. It's a go-to for locals and visitors seeking quality ale in a no-frills setting. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Tucked near Cleveleys promenade, Shipwreck delivers nautical charm and a strong lineup of local brews. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and quirky decor, it’s perfect for a relaxed pint by the coast.

3. The Shipwreck Brewhouse

Tucked near Cleveleys promenade, Shipwreck delivers nautical charm and a strong lineup of local brews. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and quirky decor, it’s perfect for a relaxed pint by the coast. | NW Photo: NW

Photo Sales
The Backstage in Cleveleys offers a great live music and a curated beer list. It’s where great performances and great pints meet.

4. Backstage Cleveleys

The Backstage in Cleveleys offers a great live music and a curated beer list. It’s where great performances and great pints meet. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Located in Thornton, the Albatross is a haven for lovers of great brews. It’s a relaxed, welcoming pub with a solid rotation of real ales and craft options.

5. Albatross Bar & Food

Located in Thornton, the Albatross is a haven for lovers of great brews. It’s a relaxed, welcoming pub with a solid rotation of real ales and craft options. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This cosy pub in Cleveleys is full of character, often packed with regulars and offering an ever-changing range of cask and keg options.

6. The Wobblinn

This cosy pub in Cleveleys is full of character, often packed with regulars and offering an ever-changing range of cask and keg options. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeLancashireBlackpoolPubsDrinks
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice