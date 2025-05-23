13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area including Cask and Shipwreck

This stretch of Lancashire is home to a thriving independent beer scene, with passionate brewers and character-filled pubs pouring some of the best pints in the North West.
Whether you're a seasoned ale enthusiast or just looking for a great spot to unwind these 13 independent pubs and microbars offer a true taste of the Wyre area.
Each with its own unique charm, story, and flavour.
1. 13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area
13 of the best independent pubs in the Wyre area | NW Photo: NW
2. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast
If you're looking for real ale on the Fylde coast, locals know to head to the Rhythm and Brew Room (formerly the Stanley Arms) on 139 Church Street in Blackpool. A standout on Blackpool’s beer scene, The Brew Room pairs a warm, relaxed vibe with a rotating selection of small-batch craft beers brewed on-site. It's a go-to for locals and visitors seeking quality ale in a no-frills setting. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
3. The Shipwreck Brewhouse
Tucked near Cleveleys promenade, Shipwreck delivers nautical charm and a strong lineup of local brews. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and quirky decor, it’s perfect for a relaxed pint by the coast. | NW Photo: NW
4. Backstage Cleveleys
The Backstage in Cleveleys offers a great live music and a curated beer list. It’s where great performances and great pints meet. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
5. Albatross Bar & Food
Located in Thornton, the Albatross is a haven for lovers of great brews. It’s a relaxed, welcoming pub with a solid rotation of real ales and craft options. | Google Photo: Google
6. The Wobblinn
This cosy pub in Cleveleys is full of character, often packed with regulars and offering an ever-changing range of cask and keg options. | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.