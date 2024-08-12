13 of the best dessert parlours in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:57 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 11:57 GMT

Looking for something to satiate your sweet tooth? Take a look at these dessert parlour recommendations courtesy of Fylde Coast residents...

Sometimes all we want is a little sweet treat, whether it’s a refereshing ice-cream, a carb loaded waffle or the biggest slice of cake you can muster.

But there’s so many dessert parlour out there, it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot so we asked Blackpool Gazette readers where the best dessert parlours in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast are.

Below we have collated their suggestions so take a look at the 13 best dessert parlours in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to you lot!

13 of the best dessert parlours on the Fylde Coast

1. Best dessert parlours on the Fylde Coast

11 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AX

2. Dottie's Desserts Blackpool

11 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AX | Google Maps

Hallam Way, Blackpool FY4 5NZ

3. Plum Tree Farm

Hallam Way, Blackpool FY4 5NZ | Google Maps

9 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AF

4. Notarianni Ices

9 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AF | Google Maps

2 North Promenade, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1DB

5. New Yorker Sundaes

2 North Promenade, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1DB | Google Maps

27 Grasmere Rd, Blackpool FY1 5HS

6. Sweet Divas

27 Grasmere Rd, Blackpool FY1 5HS | Sweet Divas on Facebook

