From seaside towns like Lytham to market hubs such as Kirkham and Longridge, Lancashire has plenty of commuter hotspots.

Each offers something different, whether it’s affordability, excellent schools, countryside charm or a quick route to the office.

Take a look at our full list below:

1 . Lytham A seaside town with excellent schools, a charming town centre, and a quieter, more residential feel than Blackpool itself. Fast access to Blackpool via the A583. | Fylde Coast Photo Sales

2 . Broughton Just north of Preston, Broughton offers a mix of modern housing, schools and countryside walks while being only minutes from the city and M55 motorway. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Penwortham A thriving town south of the River Ribble with excellent schools, shopping and leisure facilities with quick routes into Preston city centre | Google Photo Sales

4 . Poulton-le-Fylde Close to Blackpool and the M55, this market town has a strong community feel, good local shops, and a range of housing options from period homes to modern developments. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Fulwood Known for its leafy streets, good schools, and family-friendly community, Fulwood is one of Preston’s most sought-after residential areas. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Staining A small village on the outskirts of Blackpool offering a peaceful rural setting with easy road links to the town, ideal for families seeking quieter surroundings. | Google Photo Sales