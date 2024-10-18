13 of the best Chinese restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

By Richard Hunt
Published 18th Oct 2024, 20:07 GMT
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 20:16 GMT

Blackpool is full of fantastic Chinese takeaways, which can make choosing a difficult task.

We asked residents to share the best Chinese takeaways on the Fylde coast to help you decide.

There are the ones they recommended:

These are some of the most popular Chinese eateries in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

231 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5HX

2. Oriental Chop Suey Bar

231 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5HX | Google Photo: Google

171 Lawsons Rd, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4PJ

3. Golden Wok

171 Lawsons Rd, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4PJ | Google Photo: Google

Bond Street, Blackpool

4. Golden Palace

Bond Street, Blackpool | Google Photo: Google

Moor Park Avenue, Bispham

5. Wok Spice

Moor Park Avenue, Bispham | Google Photo: Google

Red Bank Road, Bispham

6. Jasmine Oriental Fusion

Red Bank Road, Bispham | Google Photo: Google

