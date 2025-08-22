13 of the best Blackpool and Fylde coast pubs - including 6 listed in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

By Aimee Seddon, Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 13:53 BST

Whether you’re a local or visiting for the Bank Holiday, Blackpool has no shortage of great pubs for a pint.

Six of the resort’s venues are officially recognised in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025 - the ultimate handbook for beer lovers - and we’ve also highlighted seven more favourites that deserve a mention.

Now in its 52nd year, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, showcasing 4,500 venues renowned for their quality pints and character.

This year’s edition also comes with two special covers celebrating two of Britain’s most famous fictional boozers - Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

Here are the six Blackpool pubs that made the cut in 2025, plus seven more we think rank among the best in town:

*To explore the full list of Lancashire pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2025, you can purchase a copy at: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this article stated that all 14 pubs were listed in the Good Beer Guide.

To clarify, six Blackpool pubs are in the guide and we’ve included seven more of our local favourites.

Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ

1. Blackpool Cricket Club - Good Beer Guide 2025

Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ | Google Maps

82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD

2. Cask & Tap - Good Beer Guide 2025

82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD | Google Maps

75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE

3. JD Drinkwater’s Alehouse - Good Beer Guide 2025

75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE | Google Maps

258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW

4. No.10 Ale House & Kitchen - Good Beer Guide 2025

258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW | Google Maps

103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ

5. Cask - Good Beer Guide 2025

103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ | Google Maps

(9 Layton Road, FY3 8EA)

6. Cask - Good Beer Guide 2025

(9 Layton Road, FY3 8EA) | Google Maps

Related topics:CAMRABlackpoolPubsBeerLancashire
