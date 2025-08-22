Six of the resort’s venues are officially recognised in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025 - the ultimate handbook for beer lovers - and we’ve also highlighted seven more favourites that deserve a mention.
Now in its 52nd year, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, showcasing 4,500 venues renowned for their quality pints and character.
This year’s edition also comes with two special covers celebrating two of Britain’s most famous fictional boozers - Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
Here are the six Blackpool pubs that made the cut in 2025, plus seven more we think rank among the best in town:
*To explore the full list of Lancashire pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2025, you can purchase a copy at: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/
CORRECTION
An earlier version of this article stated that all 14 pubs were listed in the Good Beer Guide.
To clarify, six Blackpool pubs are in the guide and we’ve included seven more of our local favourites.
