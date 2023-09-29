Here are 13 cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court this week...

Man denies dealing heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine

A 20-year-old man has denied being involved in the supply heroin of Class A drugs.

Alan Ogden of Hawthorne Close, Elswick faces three allegations.

He is accused of being involved in by the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

He was bailed and his cases were sent fir trial at Preston Crown Court on October 27.

Plasterer led police on 50mph chase

A plasterer led police on a four minute car chase through Blackpool.

He jumped red lights and failed to stop at junctions in the early hours of the morning in the town's South Shore.

Smith (42) of Dean Street admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and having no insurance or licence.

Blackpool Magistrates sent him to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on November 10,

Graham Tindall , prosecuting, said police started to follow Smith because the vehicle he was driving was insured for a female and not a male driver.

Smith drove on reaching speeds of 50mph before finally stopping and tried but failed to elude police on foot.

He told the court: "I knew I should have stopped. I had been sleeping in the van after being kicked out by my girlfriend."

Man admitted attacking his wife

Blackpool Magistrates asked for pre sentence probation reports on a man who admitted assaulting his wife .

Paul McIntyre (51) of Gamble Road, Thornton Cleveleys pushed his victim who then hit her head on a table at their home .

He was bailed until November 7.

A 54-year -old man has appeared before magistrates charged with being involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Fleetwood.

Paul Ellerker of Hatfield Avenue , Fleetwood is charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between April and June this year.

Blackpool Magistrates sent Ellerker for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 26. He was bailed.

Man found with cannabis in system after trip to Amsterdam

A professional charity fundraiser still had cannabis in his system following a birthday trip to Amsterdam.

Andrew Murray (34) of Sandicroft Road, Blackpool. Admitted drug driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was arrested after a police stop check.

He was banned for a year and must pay £253.

Man admits breaching rstraining order

A man has broken a restraining order for the fourth time, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Jared Whitburn was found in a bedroom at his ex partner's house when police called

Whitburn (30) of Granville Road, Lancaster admitted the breach .

The court heard he was also on licence from a prison term.

Kevin Bamber defending said Whitburn had jumped the gun after learning the woman had applied for the order to be revoked .

Whitburn was Given a 16 week jail term suspended for 18 months with 30 rehabilitation days.

Man amitted driving while banned

A Blackpool man has admitted disqualified driving.

Wojciech Badlak (31) of Fordway also admitted driving without insurance.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Badlak had driven on Singleton Road, Weeton whilst subject to a driving ban .

Badlak was fined £558 and was banned from driving for six months.

Man banned from entering Garstang

A man has denied engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour towards his ex-partner.

Builder Callum Whitaker (33) also denies assaulting the woman, criminal damage to a necklace and attempted strangulation of the same alleged victim.

Whitaker of The Square, Scorton was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was bailed on condition he does not enter Garstang.

Man couldn't do community payback because of his feet

A 23-year-old man has been unable to do an unpaid work punishment because of his feet.

Tyrone Morrison was sentenced to 130 hours work for driving offences.

He was brought before Blackpool Magistrates for breaching the court order which he admitted.

However his lawyer Steven Townley said it was a technical breach as Morrison of Howarth Road, St Annes was an insulin dependent diabetic.

"It is a requirement for unpaid work he wears boots however he cannot wear them because his medical condition affects his feet.

"He offered to wear his own trainers and sign a disclaimer in case of injury but that was unacceptable.

"He had now produced medical evidence."

Mr Townley said his client had a allergy to eating cold food and there was no method if heating up food whilst doing unpaid work."

Morrison was fined £120.

Man denies driving on M6 drunk

A man has denied drink driving on the M6 at Chorley.

Omar Sharif (42) of Walton Lane , Nelson also denied driving without insurance and disqualified driving when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates who bailed him pending his trial.

Drunk trip to Blackpool saw man get arrested

A man 's drunken antics on a trip to Blackpool ended with him being PAVA sprayed and arrested.

Jarred Browne (32) if Swarcliffe Road, Leeds, admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He fined and ordered to costs totalling £99.

Police found man urinating against a fence near a children's' playgroundPolice saw a man urinating against a fence near a children's' playground.

Paul Fitton (42) of Reads Avenue, Blackpool was arrested and in court admitted being in drunk and disorderly.

Fitton also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail term.

His lawyer Trevor Colebourne said that Fitton committed his offence during a relapse from a drink rehabilitation programme.

Blackpool Magistrates Ordered him to pay £112 in fines and costs and extends the period of his suspended sentence to 24 months.

Builder was found with a collection of jars filled with drugs

A builder was found with a collection of drug filled jars and bags.

In all Carl Rimmer (52) had 255 grammes of cannabis in his kitchen at his home on Normoss Road, Blackpool.

Rimmer admitted possessing the drugs at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

His lawyer Steven Townley said the drugs had belonged to his client's cousin.

"His cousin was an alcoholic and cannabis user who died. The drugs were all his."

Rimmer was fined £311.

Man was found carrying a knife

A man swore at a patrolling police officer in the early hours of the morning.

When the officer approached Kyle Chamberlain they saw he was carrying a knife, hammer and rum bottle.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Chamberlain (36) of Lostock Gardens, Blackpool out down what he was carrying when police asked.

He admitted having a knife in public.

His lawyer David Charnley said: "He was as very stressed and considering self harm on the anniversary of a family tragedy."