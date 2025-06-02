13 best places to eat across the Fylde coast with a seaview

There’s something about eating by the sea that just hits different, maybe it’s the salty air, the sound of seagulls (even if they’re eyeing your chips) or the unbeatable people-watching along the prom.

Living in Blackpool, we’re lucky to have all that on our doorstep and even luckier that some of the best views in town come served with burgers, brews or battered cod.

I’ve rounded up some of my favourite places to grab a bite with a proper sea view, from rooftop spots and beachfront bars to little restaurants you might’ve walked straight past.

Whether you’re local or just visiting these are the places where the food’s good and the view’s even better across the Fylde coast.