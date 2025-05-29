13 best places for a butty & brew in Lancashire
From doorstep bacon sarnies to builder's brews that hit the spot, we've rounded up 13 of the best places across Lancashire and the Fylde coast to grab a cracking butty and a proper cuppa.
Whether you're after a hearty breakfast roll, a lunchtime bap or just somewhere cosy to warm up with a brew, these local cafés, sandwich shops and greasy spoons have earned their reputation for top-notch grub and friendly service.
From Preston to Blackpool and beyond, here are our favourite spots to fuel your day the Northern way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.