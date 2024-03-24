Blackpool will be among the areas to benefit after it was announced that Lancashire County Council is to get £121m in extra transport funding, after the government announced how it would allocate a share of the money it saved from scrapping the northern leg of the HS2 high speed rail link to Manchester.
In the resort, residents had plenty of ideas about how the money should be spent.
Here are some of their answers.
1. Chrissie Stevens echoed a popular sentiment when she said: "Bring back Blackpool Airport." The airport is still operating but not taking commercial passenger flights as it used to.
2. TA new bus station was a popular idea
Tracey Jane Taylor Ward said: "Build a nice bus station with great big signs and photos clearly stating were each bus went and the times." Photo: Blackpool Gazette
3. A bridge to Southport was suggested
Cath Williams suggested: "A bridge across from the Fylde Coast to Southport could benefit both areas. There is no river traffic anymore so why not?" Photo: National World
4. Fleetwood lost its rail link more than 50 years ago as part of the Beeching cuts.
Phillip Marquis said: "Reopen the Fleetwood rail line to Poulton using trams/heavy rail." Photo: Blackpool Gazette
5. Potholes are seen as a major issue
Lizzie Dutton was one of many who wanted road surfaces improving. She said: "Fill in the potholes so that the transport is actually road safe." Photo: Blackpool Gazette
6. Park and rides schemes have been suggested
Deb Audin said: "Firstly I would create a park and ride to take pressure off the town then concentrate on the roads before anything else and make them fit to drive on." Photo: Blackpool Gazette
