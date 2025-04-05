12 places where kids eat free (or £1) in Lancashire this Easter half-term, including Marco's New York Italian

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:03 BST

Kids in Lancashire can enjoy free (or £1) meals at various local restaurants and cafes across the county this Easter half-term.

With the school break running from April 7 to 21, we've rounded up the best dining offers for families looking to save.

From popular brands like Marco's New York Italian to Sizzling Pubs and Burger King, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of.

Explore our list of the top offers in the area below:

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL | Families looking for the perfect excuse for a get together over the Easter holidays can head to Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant where they can feed the kids absolutely free. The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu.

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL | Families looking for the perfect excuse for a get together over the Easter holidays can head to Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant where they can feed the kids absolutely free. The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu. | Marco's New York Italian

Enjoy a children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast or a child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course for just £1. This offer is available everyday and also includes a free child’s drink.

Enjoy a children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast or a child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course for just £1. This offer is available everyday and also includes a free child’s drink. | Google

Asda offers a "Kids Eat for £1" deal in its cafes, allowing children to have a hot meal for just £1, with no adult purchase required.

Asda offers a "Kids Eat for £1" deal in its cafes, allowing children to have a hot meal for just £1, with no adult purchase required. | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Kids can enjoy a King Jr. Meal for free between April 7-20, 2025. Simply order a qualifying adult meal at a participating restaurant via the Burger King App at a participating restaurant to claim.

Kids can enjoy a King Jr. Meal for free between April 7-20, 2025. Simply order a qualifying adult meal at a participating restaurant via the Burger King App at a participating restaurant to claim. | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Visit your local Farmhouse Inns between April 7 and April 25 where up to two kids can get a free main (plus a scoop of ice cream) when you buy an adult main.

Visit your local Farmhouse Inns between April 7 and April 25 where up to two kids can get a free main (plus a scoop of ice cream) when you buy an adult main. | Google

If your little ones are passionate about penne, or pumped about pizza, then this offer is for you. From April 6 to April 27, Zizzi is dishing out a free Bambini meal with every adult main course purchased.

If your little ones are passionate about penne, or pumped about pizza, then this offer is for you. From April 6 to April 27, Zizzi is dishing out a free Bambini meal with every adult main course purchased. | Zizzi

