12 places to stay in Gisburn - Lancashire village named among best for digital detox

With so much in the news about how AI and technologyare taking over our lives, people are craving spaces where they can switch off and hear their own thoughts.

So which locations in the UK are best to allow you to do just that and be present in the moment? UK holiday experts Park Holidays have analysed some key metrics including data and Wi-Fi signal strength, as well as the availability of green spaces to discover which of their destinations is the best place for a mindful escape.

Gisburn rated highly for its proximity to green spaces and poor phone reception. We’ve picked out some places to stay in and around Gisburn, suitable for all travellers and budgets:

Children and dogs

Park Holidays offer getaways for all the family - including dogs, at their Ribble Valley site close to Gisburn. There’s even dog showers and a playground for children. To find out more about the accomodation on offer, click here.

Rustic

If you want a stone-built, rustic retreat with scenic views, why not try Foxhill Barn?Rooms at Foxhill Barn are decorated in a rustic style to match the peaceful, rural location. All rooms have their own private bathroom amenities with either a bath or a shower. Each room comes complete with a flat-screen TV, DVD player and tea/coffee making facilities. Breakfast is included in the room rate. Prices from £95. Book here.

Stirk House in Gisburn

Facilities

Ribble Valley Lodge Retreat is on a site with its own restaurant, minimarket and children's playground. The campground is equipped with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a terrace with mountain views. Click here to book.

Camping pods

Boasting a garden, Little Middop Farm Camping Pods is set in Gisburn and offers free private parking and a shared kitchen. The campground features mountain views and an outdoor fireplace. Units are equipped with a outdoor furniture, bed linen and towels. Click here for more information and to book.

Private pool

Ribblesdale Park provides accommodation with private pool, free WiFi and free private parking for guests who drive. There is a private entrance at the holiday home for the convenience of those who stay. The holiday home features family rooms. Book here.

Four-star hotel and restaurant

Stirk House Hotel and Restaurant is a short walk or drive from the centre Gisburn. The 16th century house is set in 22 acres of grounds and Seasons Restaurant features ingredients sourced from local, artisan producers or foraged from their own gardens. For prices and to book, click here.

Hot tub

Located in nearby Bolton by Bowland, Horseshoe Cottage has a garden and hot tub. The property is non-smoking and features one bedroom, a TV, a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and kitchenware, a washing machine, and one bathroom with a hot tub. To book, click here.

Gisburn, Lancashire | google

Five bedrooms

Higher Paradise is a holiday home with five bedrooms and its own garden and private parking in Gisburn. This 4-star holiday home also features free WiFi and a cosy fireplace. Find out more here.

Campsite

Caravans for families are available at Brittany’s in Gisburn Road. The campground consists of two separate bedrooms, one bathroom with a hair dryer, a seating area, and a living room. Towels and bed linen are available in the campground. A bar can be found on-site. Book here.

Central location

Foxtales is a two-bedroom holiday home in the centre of Gisburn, It features free WIFI, a TV, a washing machine and a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and kitchenware. Towels and bed linen are available in the holiday home. For added privacy, the accommodation features a private entrance. Book here.

White Bull, Main Street, Gisburn | Google

Stay in a pub

The White Bull is in the heart of Gisburn and features accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking and a bar. Free WiFi is provided throughout the property. Breakfast is available each morning, and includes continental, Full English/Irish and vegetarian options. For more information and to book, click here.

Luxury two-bed caravan

How about staying in a luxury two bed caravan at Todber Valley Holiday Park? This sleeps six, is in Gisburn and offers a bar on site. For more information, click here.