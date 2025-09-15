12 pictures as Fairhaven Regatta proves a big splash

The annual regatta at Fairhaven Lake has proved to be another success - proving that people still love messing about with boats!

The spactacle was hosted by Fylde Council and Ribble Cruising Club.

Visitors were treated to a host of attractions at the Regatta, which included boat races, have a go canoeing, the opportunity to try sailing, plus face painting, pirate corner, model boat displays, paddle board hire, lake heritage display, food concessions, live entertainment and music.

The first Fairhaven Regatta was held in 1900 and quickly became a popular event, attracting large crowds with activities like water skiing and hydroplane racing.

While water-based activities declined in the latter half of the 20th century, the Regatta has been revived as a popular annual event at the lake, focusing on water-based demonstrations and community entertainment.

The Regatta, which featured water demonstrations from Ribble Cruising Club, Fairhaven Model Boaters and Fylde Coast SUP, was part of Fylde Council’s Heritage Open Days 2025, which also includes:

The Ditchburn Jukebox Museum: Thursday 18-Sunday 21 September, 10am-4pm

Lytham Heritage Centre: Thursday 18-Sunday 21 September, 10am-4pm

St Annes Parish Church: Saturday 20 September, 10am-3pm

Lytham Institute: Saturday 13 September & Saturday 20 September, 10am-3pm

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, commented: “Heritage Open Days connects our community with Fylde’s history through free access to venues and events. The Fairhaven Regatta exemplifies this accessibility, combining water activities with heritage talks to engage visitors of all ages.”

The ten-day programme supports the Council’s commitment to cultural accessibility and community engagement. Venues will operate various opening times throughout the festival period.

