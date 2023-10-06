Here are 12 of the latest cases to be heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court this week.

A 19-year-old Blackpool man has denied engaging in controlling behaviour towards his ex partner.

Kyle Griffin of Albert Road also denied intentionally stranguling the same victim and an allegation of assault.

Griffin appeared before Blackpool Magistrates who sent his cases for trial to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on November 1.

Griffin was bailed on condition he does not enter Kirkham.

Food worker guilty of assault

Police had to intervene in a domestic row.

They arrested food worker Daniel Howarth (44) who had pushed over another man.

Howarth of Holmefield Road, Blackpool was found guilty of assault.

Blackpool Magistrates heard gave him a one year community punishment with 20 rehabilitation days and he must pay £514 in fines and costs.

Opportunist caught by fingrprints

An opportunist thief was caught by his fingerprints Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Ada Jordan saw bags left in a car and made a grab for them.

But the 49-year-old from Poulton Road, Fleetwood left his prints on the car windscreen.

Jordan escaped with two mobile phones from the woman victims handbag worth a total of £1,300.

Jordan admitted theft and was ordered to pay the victim £1,300 compensation.

Woman admits being involved in incident in which a female police officer was assaulted A Blackpool woman has admitted being involved in an incident in which a female police officer was assaulted.

Rebecca Jevtejeva (34) of St Heliers Road, Blackpool admitted assault at the town's magistrates court.

Sentence was adjourned so that probation reports can be prepared on her.

She will reappear on November 8.

Drunk man couldn't remember disorderly behaviour

A man could not remember being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

All Darren Oldham (35) could recollect was waking up in the police station.

Blackpool Magistrates gave him a 12 month conditional discharge after he admitted being drunk on Rawcliffe Street.

Social media row spilled into real life

A row over Snapchat led to a young man paying an angry visit.

Jamie Ferguson was so annoyed about comments he read he went round to a house to confront the writer.

Ferguson (18) of Marsden Street, Kirkham began to bang on the front door and shout threats.

Police were callled and Ferguson continued with what Blackpool Magistrates heard was his rantings.

He admitted using threatening behaviour and was was given a one year conditional discharge.

Man bailed after carrying knife

A man has denied having a Knife in public.

Neil Gray (34) of Pilling Crescent, Blackpool will next appear before Blackpool Magistrates on November 2. He was bailed.

Man accused of threatening neigbour

A St Annes man accused of threatening behaviour towards a neighbour has had his trial date fixed.

Joao Marques (53) of Kiln House Lane appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He pleaded not guilty and his trial will take place at Blackpool on June 17 next year.

Man arrested after stealing items from a police car

A man stole an official police bag from the back of a constabulary car.

Alan Smith had been drinking heavily when he came across the empty police car on Queens Street, Blackpool.

He tried a door and found it open and stole a Lancashire Police kit bag containing items of a female officer's uniform.

Doorstaff working at a nearby bar saw Smith (47) of Dickson Road take the bag.

They tipped off police who had parked up their vehicle.

A short time later Smith was arrested.

He was in possession of a screwdriver and balaclava at the time.

Steven Duffy defending said said Smith was adamant the police car door had been left open and there was no evidence to suggest a screwdriver had been used to open it.

"There has been a suggestion, however, that the fob which operates the locks was not working correctly." He added.

Smith admitted theft and going equipped for theft.

He was jailed for four weeks.

Woman wrote a letter to man she was banned from contacting

A woman broke a court imposed restraining order.

Kelly Hargreaves (49) of White House Lane, Great Eccleston wrote a letter to a man she was forbidden to contact.

Hargreaves admitted harassment by breaching the order imposed by Preston Magistrates when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Brett Chappell defending said said the letter was not threatening or offensive but was asking for help .

He said the man was currently trying to get the order lifted.

Hargreaves was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Man breached bail conditions

A 26-year-old Blackpool man admitted breaching his bail at the town's magistrates court.

Liam Cahill should have been resident an an address on Linnet Close. A police check revealed he was not there.

Brett Chappell defending said the bail address had been withdrawn and his client needed to contact Blackpool Housing.

Cahill was rebailed on condition he reports to police four times a week.

Man accused of stalking ex

A man has appeared at court charged with mounting a campaign of harassment against a former girlfriend.

This prosecution said this included putting listening devices and covert cameras in her home and car.

Paul Bourne (42) of Carleton Road, Morecambe,was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool Magistrates.

Bourne is charged with stalking involving serious harm by following her and getting other people to contact her.

He faces a second charge of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour by using cameras and listening devices.