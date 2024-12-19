When it comes to festive fun, you don’t always need to spend a fortune.

Parks and playgrounds are some of the best - and most affordable - ways to enjoy quality family time over the Christmas holidays.

Whether it’s enjoying a scenic walk, letting the kids burn off some energy at the playground, or simply taking in the seasonal beauty, the Fylde coast has something for everyone.

We asked our readers to share their top picks, and we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch.

In no particular order, here are 25 parks they recommended for a great family day out this festive season:

1 . Stanley Park West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5.6K Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson

2 . Anchorsholme Park Anchorsholme Lane West, FY5 1LY | 4.5 out of 5 (370 Google reviews) | Anchorsholme Park has a wide array of facilities from a large, ocean themed children's play area to sporting facilities. | "Great park with toilets, good parking nearby and a little café."

3 . Ashton Gardens Clifton Drive North, St Annes, FY8 2NY | 4.6 out of 5 (2K Google reviews | Ashton Gardens is an attractive, 10 acre park, full of lovely planting and modern amenities. | "Beautiful gardens and memorial with a lovely café."

4 . Watson Road Park Watson Road, Blackpool, FY4 2BP | 4.4 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | A family park in the South Shore area of Blackpool with sporting activities and playground. | "Great place to go for family and children."

5 . Fleetwood Memorial Park Fleetwood, FY7 7AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (250 Google reviews) | Memorial Park is a much-loved Green Flag park in the heart of Fleetwood. | "Lovely park, well kept and a lovely place to stroll with the dog."

6 . Fairhaven Lake FY8 1YD | 4.6 out of 5 (161 Google reviews) | Fairhaven Lake is an extremely popular destination and offers a choice of boat rides, bird watching, nature walks, tennis and more. | "Lovely lake with views over the estuary."