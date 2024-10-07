Playgrounds and parks are some of the best – and cheapest – ways to while away an hour or two.

From hidden little cafes to beautiful scenic walks, we asked our readers to share their favourite spots in and around Blackpool.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1 . Stanley Park West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5.6K Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson Photo Sales

2 . Anchorsholme Park Anchorsholme Lane West, FY5 1LY | 4.5 out of 5 (370 Google reviews) | Anchorsholme Park has a wide array of facilities from a large, ocean themed children's play area to sporting facilities. | "Great park with toilets, good parking nearby and a little café." | Third party Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3 . Ashton Gardens Clifton Drive North, St Annes, FY8 2NY | 4.6 out of 5 (2K Google reviews | Ashton Gardens is an attractive, 10 acre park, full of lovely planting and modern amenities. | "Beautiful gardens and memorial with a lovely café." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Watson Road Park Watson Road, Blackpool, FY4 2BP | 4.4 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | A family park in the South Shore area of Blackpool with sporting activities and playground. | "Great place to go for family and children." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Fleetwood Memorial Park Fleetwood, FY7 7AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (250 Google reviews) | Memorial Park is a much-loved Green Flag park in the heart of Fleetwood. | "Lovely park, well kept and a lovely place to stroll with the dog." | Google Photo Sales