With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems on the Fylde coast.

Small Business Saturday – which this year takes place across the country on December 7 – showcases traders who make an important contribution to the local economy.

Now marking its 12th year in the UK, the annual campaign encourages people to support small businesses in their areas.

We asked our readers to share some of their recommendations for the best independent retailers in the county.

In no particular order, here are 12 of their suggestions:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

1 . Blossom Boutique Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4JZ | 4.9 out of 5 (101 Google reviews) | "Fab choice of clothes for all ages and very competitive on prices!" | Blossom Boutique Photo Sales

2 . Tiny Pug Records Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1AP | 4.9 out of 5 (11 Google reviews) | "Great little shop with a good selection of vinyl and CD's." | Tiny Pug Records Photo Sales

3 . The Regent Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (614 Google reviews) | "The Regent pretty much sells everything that was ever made." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Glasform Pointer House Farm, Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8NE | 4.6 out of 5 (234 Google reviews) | "Beautiful bespoke products, handmade by master craftsmen, the perfect gift." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Frames R Us Peel Road, Blackpool, FY4 5JX | 4.5 out of 5 (57 Google reviews) | "Quality of frame was great, no problems at all." | Frames R Us Photo Sales

6 . The Original Feelgood Emporium St Andrew's Roadd South, St Annes, FY8 1SR | 5 out of 5 (9 Google reviews) | "A treasure trove of beautiful things." | The Original Feelgood Emporium Photo Sales