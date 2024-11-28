12 of the best independent shops on the Fylde coast for unique Christmas presents

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems on the Fylde coast.

Christmas is nearly here so it’s time to start planning some presents for your friends and family!

Not sure what to buy or are looking for something unique? Don't worry!

We asked our readers to share some of their recommendations for the best independent retailers in the county.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4JZ | 4.9 out of 5 (101 Google reviews) | "Fab choice of clothes for all ages and very competitive on prices!"

1. Blossom Boutique

Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1AP | 4.9 out of 5 (11 Google reviews) | "Great little shop with a good selection of vinyl and CD's."

2. Tiny Pug Records

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (614 Google reviews) | "The Regent pretty much sells everything that was ever made."

3. The Regent

Pointer House Farm, Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8NE | 4.6 out of 5 (234 Google reviews) | "Beautiful bespoke products, handmade by master craftsmen, the perfect gift."

4. Glasform

Peel Road, Blackpool, FY4 5JX | 4.5 out of 5 (57 Google reviews) | "Quality of frame was great, no problems at all."

5. Frames R Us

St Andrew's Roadd South, St Annes, FY8 1SR | 5 out of 5 (9 Google reviews) | "A treasure trove of beautiful things."

6. The Original Feelgood Emporium

