Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The closure are expected to cause slight delays, of between 10 and 30 minutes. They include:

•M6, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 30 to junction 29 - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

•M6, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, J9 to M6 - lane closure for signs - maintenance.

• M6, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 29 to junction 28 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

•M55, from 10pm November 4 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 32 to M55 westbound, junction 1, Lane one closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

•M65, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

•M65, from 11.45pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 5 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

•A56, from 9pm November 11 to 5am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A56 northbound and southbound, junction 8 to Rising Bridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works.

•A56, from 9pm November 3 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M66 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to bent gate - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

•A56, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A56 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to bent gate - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

•A56, from 9pm November 5 to 5am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A56 northbound and southbound, rising bridge to bent gate - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

•A56, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A56 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to bent gate - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M65, from 11.45pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 5 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.