From historic landmarks and hidden gems to behind-the-scenes access and family-friendly experiences, this nationwide festival invites residents and visitors to discover the stories, people and places that have shaped Wyre over the centuries.

Step inside some of the borough’s most iconic buildings, including The Mount Pavilion, Marine Hall, Rossall Point Tower and Fleetwood Cemetery. These fascinating sites are open to all, with free entry and no need to book.

For those keen to delve deeper into local history, guided walks and exhibitions offer insights into the unique character of Wyre’s towns and villages. Explore the heritage of Knott End, Poulton, Garstang and Bleasdale, and uncover the rich tapestry of life that has defined these communities.

Adding to the experience, Wyre’s countryside rangers will lead a series of engaging heritage walks. Follow the 500 Years of Garstang Heritage Trail through scenic tracks and fields, uncover tales of the Wyre Estuary and its surrounding landscapes, or journey through Preesall on the Vanished Farms and Orchards walk, tracing paths to long-lost rural sites. Each walk offers a fresh perspective on Wyre’s past, set against the beauty of its natural surroundings.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “Heritage Open Days are a fantastic chance to explore Wyre’s past and celebrate the places that make our borough so special. With so many historic venues, parks and towns to discover, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to learn more about our local heritage and appreciate the stories that have shaped Wyre into the vibrant place it is today.”

Take a look at the 12 Heritage Open Days events happening this September.

1 . 12 heritage open days to try in Poulton, Cleveleys, Garstang & Over Wyre in September 12 heritage open days to try in Poulton, Cleveleys, Garstang & Over Wyre in September | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . POULTON POULTON - Explore the rich history of Poulton-le-Fylde through a captivating exhibition featuring historic photos from the early to mid-1900s. This unique display offers a glimpse into the past, showcasing the town's evolution and heritage. Please note that this is an exhibition, not a guided talk or walk, so you can enjoy the photos at your own pace. There's no need to book in advance—just turn up and immerse yourself in the visual journey through Poulton-le-Fylde's history. The exhibition is open 10am - 4pm on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September. The location will be announced a short time before the event, for details please contact 01253 887445. Date: 12th September 2025 - 13th September 2025 Recurs daily. Location: Heritage Open Days 2025 Cost: Free Time: 10:00 - 16:00 | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales

3 . GARSTANG GARSTANG - Discover old photographs and displays in the Parish Hall detailing Bleasdale’s past and take a look in the Heritage room. Displays and information from a number of local neighbouring historical societies will be available to view and Wyre Coast and Countryside Service will also be have a display and information. Tea/coffee and homemade cakes available to purchase at cost. Location - Bleasdale is a rural parish approximately seven miles east of Garstang. Please be aware the postcode covers around three square miles! The road up to the parish hall is signposted as 'Private Road' and is the road that leads to Bleasdale Church and the old School (off Bleasdale Lane) Grid reference: SD574454 What3words: ///deployed.sensitive.saves | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales

4 . BLEASDALE – From the Past to the Present BLEASDALE – From the Past to the Present Sheep in a field with hills in the background A gentle walk taking in the beautiful Bleasdale scenery enhanced by descriptions of lives and events from the past. Refreshments and homemade cakes will be served at cost after the walk. Suitable for all ages but no unaccompanied under 18’s (parent or guardian must stay with children at all times). To book visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wyrecouncilgreatoutdoors/1617339 | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales

5 . Garstang Fairtrade Heritage Walk Garstang Fairtrade Heritage Walk - Join members of the Garstang Fairtrade team for short walk to the Garstang Quakers where we will stop for Fairtrade refreshments and walk back to the town centre. We will find out about how Garstang became the world’s first Fairtrade town and enjoy views over the river, canal and farmland scenery of Garstang and up into the Bowland hills.. There is no need to book just turn up. For queries please contact [email protected] or call 01253 887502. Please arrive 15 minutes before the start for registration. Meet at: Cherestanc Square, Garstang, PR3 1EF Grid reference: SD491 453 What3Words: ///cupboards.pianists.rezoning Date: 13th September 2025. Time: 14:00 - 16:00 | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales