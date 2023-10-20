12 cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court this week

Here are 12 of the latest cases to be heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Burglar admits raids on Salvation Army shops and Model Village

A 27-year-old Blackpool man has admitted burgling the town's Salvation Army shops.

James Morrison of Rusland Avenue burgled the donations shown and stole a safe, cash, keys, a computer, filing cabinet and mobile phones.

He also admitted burgling Blackpool Model Village offices and stealing £244 cash.

He was remanded in custody at Blackpool Magistrates Court and sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Man denies being drunk in charge of a child

A man has denied being drunk in charge of a child.

The trial will take place of Edward Lyttle (29) of Fulwood Avenue, Blackpool on March 12 next year.

He was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates.

Man accused of child sex offences

A 45 -year-old Blackpool man has been sent for crown court trial accused of child sex offences.

Carl Hirst, of no fixed address, faces four allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl during 2022.

Hirst will appear at Preston Crown Court on November 15.

He was remanded in custody by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Man found hiding in the wardrobe

A man was found by police hiding in a woman's wardrobe.

The officers discovered delivery driver Daniel Taylor under a blanket as they searched the female's house in Staining.

Taylor (30) of Park Road , Blackpool admitted breaching his bail terms which forbid him from having any contact with the woman.

District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Taylor had given the woman and her children a lift home after they were stranded in Blackpool.

When arrested Taylor told police she had asked him to stay but didn't realise police had already been tipped off about his presence by a neighbour.

Remanding Taylor in custody the judge said: " You knew there should be no communication with her."

He will next appear in court on November 21.

Man jailed for 40 weeks

A Blackpool man was jailed for 40 weeks at the town's magistrates court.

Callum Nairn committed crimes despite being on a suspended jail term.

Nairn ( 24) of Springfield Road admitted allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car.

He was one of four men who tried to flee the Alfa Romeo when it was being followed by police.

He also admitted burgling a hotel in Blackpool with others and stealing a £870 television.

The court heard he had also failed to keep in touch with probation since his release from prison.

Man had machete in public

An 18-year-old Fleetwood man has been further remanded in prison.

Callum Spencer of Leven Avenue will stand trial on November 1 at Blackpool Magistrates Court charged with possessing a machete in public.

Man who breached order jailed

A man who breached the term of his prison licence has been put back behind bars.

Gage Blundell (29) of Spencer Court, Blackpool admitted failing to inform probation where he was living.

He was sent back to prison for 14 days by the town's magistrates.

Man caused £6k of damage to business premises

A 26-year-old man caused £6,000 of damage at commercial premises in Poulton.

Henry Kilpatrick smashed two fire doors and set off fire extinguishers at a business centre.

He admitted criminal damage at Blackpool Magistrates Court and was put on a 12 month community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

He must pay £4,000 compensation for damage caused not covered by an insurance claim.

The court heard Kilpatrick of Chester Avenue, Poulton had committed the offence in February 2022 when he was suffering a mental health breakdown.

Serial offender jailed again

A woman with a 30 year record of offending has been imprisoned again.

Kimberley Derbyshire told a judge as he jailed her for five months: "I am not bothered”.

Derbyshire (41) of no fixed abode in Lancaster appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

She admitted headbutting a man who intervened as she went shoplifting.

She admitted assault, being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage at a petrol station and two shoplifting offences.

Man held 12 inch kitchen knife in threatening manner

Police called to a flat were confronted by a man holding a 12 inch kitchen knife in what a judge called a threatening manner.

Christopher James (41) of Heaton Road, Lancaster admitted threatening two police officers in a private place when he appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

His lawyer Kevin Bamber said his client had been drinking and had taken drugs.

"This is out of character for this man," said Mr Bamber.

Jailing James for six months the judge told him: "This is serious, you held the knife in a threatening way."

Man failed to pay fine for possessing drugs

A man made a costly decision when he failed to pay a police fixed penalty notice of £100.

Roofer Adam Pennnington instead ended up in Blackpool Magistrates Court facing a charge of possessing £50 worth of cocaine in a Norfolk nightclub.

Pennington, of Roundhay, Blackpool said the cocaine was for personal use and admitted the offence.

Instead of the £100 ticket he was ordered to pay £435 in fines and costs.

Man told court row had gotten out of hand

A man told a court that an argument between two old friends had gotten out of hand.

In court before Blackpool Magistrates was James Roberts (38) of Fitzroy Road, Bispham.

He admitted using threatening behaviour which put his victim in fear of violence.

Roberts went to his friend's house and pushed open the front door before making threats in front of the man and his children.