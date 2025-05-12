12 people were arrested for various offences including drug possession, robbery, shoplifting and more during a crackdown on crime in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Neighbourhood Police and Task Force teams joined forces with local partners to tackle crime in Blackpool town centre on Sunday.

In collaboration with the Blackpool Council Public Protection Team and the Business Improvement District (BID), police conducted a range of high-visibility patrols, hot spot monitoring and targeted operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 people were arrested for various offences during a crackdown on crime in Blackpool | Contributed

The focus was on aggressive street drinkers, individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour (ASB) and those riding illegal e-bikes in the pedestrianised areas.

A total of 12 people were arrested for various offences.

Among those arrested were two men, aged 20 and 18, both from Blackpool, who were detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 31-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and stalking, while a 43-year-old man, also from the town, was detained on suspicion of robbery and fraud.

A 36-year-old man from Lancaster was also arrested after being wanted for six outstanding court warrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 29-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of being involved in 13 shoplifting offences.

Other arrests included three individuals on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, two for breaches of criminal behaviour orders and one person on suspicion of committing public order offences.

Officers from Blackpool Council also issued six Community Protection Warnings (CPWs) to individuals regarding their behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton of Blackpool Police said: “The issues we tackled over the weekend are those that the community regularly tells us are causing them the most concern and make people feel unsafe when visiting the town centre. Our neighbourhood teams are continuing to crack down on criminal and anti-social behaviour daily and will continue to conduct weekends of action throughout the summer.

“Working closely with our partners is vital to address these concerns robustly and we will continue to do so to make Blackpool a safe place. I hope this demonstrates to our communities that we are listening to and acting on reports.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated in our town centres, and we will continue to target those responsible with the assistance of our partners. Be assured that once warnings have been issued to offenders, enforcement will follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Blackledge, Blackpool Council Director of Community and Environmental Services, added: “We recognise the importance of maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone—residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

“Blackpool Council has been working closely with police neighbourhood policing teams and many other partners, taking a proactive approach to preventing and intervening in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“The outcome of this recent co-ordinated enforcement activity to tackle ASB is excellent and sends out a clear signal that such behaviour will not be tolerated and will be tackled for the benefit of everyone who lives, works in, or visits our town.”

Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative led by Lancashire Constabulary, aims to combat anti-social behaviour across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, the operation delivers on his priority to take a tough stance on ASB with support from local partners.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “I want to strengthen Op Centurion to combat anti-social behaviour and make sure that this is a priority across Lancashire, in key ASB areas and beyond.

“Offenders must know that crimes, even low-level ones, will be punished.

“I’m committed to supporting Lancashire Constabulary, and scrutinising decisions made to ensure the residents of Lancashire are getting the policing service they deserve.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report anti-social behaviour online at Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Website.