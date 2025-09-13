Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets , said: “Preparation is key when it comes to visiting any area of the UK, especially during the transitional months between Summer and Autumn, where the weather can be unpredictable. Packing waterproof clothing and taking lightweight layers that can be put on or taken off depending on the temperature is a good idea. Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths. You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs or wind breaks, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”