11 stunning photos as Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival celebrates 75th anniversary at Winter Gardens

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 19:29 BST

The Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, hosted in the magnificent Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

The festival honours its rich tradition while introducing exciting new events, including three full days of sequence competitions complemented by evening social dancing.

This year’s festival took place from October 18–20, 2025, bringing together dancers and enthusiasts from across the UK to enjoy the music, movement, and atmosphere of one of Blackpool’s most iconic events.

Find our gallery from the event below:

Related topics:Winter GardensBlackpoolLancashire
