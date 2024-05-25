11 shops on the Fylde coast which have recently closed

Others were open a relatively short amount of time before disappearing.
Our town centres are changing all the time, as businesses strive to survive in the current cost of living challenge.
Here are some that have disappeared in the past 18 months.
1. In May 2024 one of Blackpool's best known businesses, the Lingerie Lounge at 174 Church Street, announced it had closed.
2. In June 2023 Drummers House of Jokes announced it was closing its iconic Central Drive shop to make way for new development - happily it was continuing to trade through its shop on the corner of the Promenade and Waterloo Road in South Shore.
3. In February 2024, Tavernors, on Clifton Street, Lytham, announced it was closing after 82 years in Business
4. In February 2024, it was announced that the Body Shop was closing a number of stores throughout the UK - among them was Blackpool's branch on Victoria Street
5. Muriel and May Interiors added soeething new to Victoria Road West in Cleveleys but closed in September 2023 after a difficult trading year.
6. Sprinkles desserts emporium, at Bickerstaffe Square, closed in January 2024 - although theatre school the Blackpool Theatre Collective has now moved in.
