11 places you only know if you're from Blackpool and the Fylde coast

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:01 BST

Blackpool and the Fylde coast areas are known to visitors for some very well known features such as the Tower, the piers, the Winter Gardens and the Pleasure Beach - but there are many gems mostly known only to locals.

For us locals, it's our home - the place where we live, work and go to school. We see our town differently to how the tourists perceive it. We know it’s amazing and we are lucky to not have to travel miles to soak up everything it has to offer.

Here are some well known sites that have a warm feeling of familiarity to locals.

The legendary Stanley Park Bandstand, where many a local band has perfomed

1. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

The legendary Stanley Park Bandstand, where many a local band has perfomed | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Notarianni Ices in South Shore - a Blackpool legend

2. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Notarianni Ices in South Shore - a Blackpool legend | National World Photo: B;ackpool Gazette

The Saddle Inn at 286 Whitegate Drive in Blackpool. One of Blackpool's oldest pubs but well away from the bustle of tourists

3. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

The Saddle Inn at 286 Whitegate Drive in Blackpool. One of Blackpool's oldest pubs but well away from the bustle of tourists | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Ride the Lights - this fundraising event for Trinity Hospice has become a long -standing favorite in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

4. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Ride the Lights - this fundraising event for Trinity Hospice has become a long -standing favorite in Blackpool and the Fylde coast | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Cleveleys Mythic Coastline includes iconic sculptures like this one - the Cleveleys Ogre - which is known to locals but not so much by tourists

5. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Cleveleys Mythic Coastline includes iconic sculptures like this one - the Cleveleys Ogre - which is known to locals but not so much by tourists | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

The St Annes Splash Park draws folks in from across the Fylde coast

6. Local gems at Blackpool and the Fylde coast

The St Annes Splash Park draws folks in from across the Fylde coast | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

