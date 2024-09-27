Whittles Jewellers, PrestonWhittles Jewellers, Preston
Whittles Jewellers, Preston | NW

11 pictures of Whittles Jewellers in Preston over the years - including a floral Rolex and Olympic watch

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 12:26 BST

It has been announced that Whittles Jewellers in Preston will be rebranded, after 162 years.

The prominent brand, known throughout the North West, and official Rolex dealer, will be known as Loupe from tomorrow.

Read more about the change here

Loupe, which markets itself as “home to fine jewellery and renowned luxury watch brands” is part of Beaverbrooks, which took over Whittles several years ago.

Take a look at some of the pictures of Whittles over the years we have found in our archive.

Sara Barrow with the floral Rolex watch commissioned by Whittles in 2018

1. Floral display

Sara Barrow with the floral Rolex watch commissioned by Whittles in 2018

Art Deco clock outside of Whittles jewellers, in the Miller Arcade

2. Miller Arcade

Art Deco clock outside of Whittles jewellers, in the Miller Arcade

Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers in 2014

3. Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers in 2014

Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers in 2014

L to R - Sheila Bamber and Joanna Valentine of Whittles jewellers in Preston with John Croft of RBS. Credit: Jon Parker Lee Photography Ltd

4. 2013 shop

L to R - Sheila Bamber and Joanna Valentine of Whittles jewellers in Preston with John Croft of RBS. Credit: Jon Parker Lee Photography Ltd

In 2013, Seve Carrel, 15, was interested in having a career in jewllery at Whittles Jewellers, Preston

5. Work experience 2013

In 2013, Seve Carrel, 15, was interested in having a career in jewllery at Whittles Jewellers, Preston

Barbara Cronin of Whittles Jewellers, Preston, with Olympic countdown clock in 2012

6. Olympic clock

Barbara Cronin of Whittles Jewellers, Preston, with Olympic countdown clock in 2012

