The prominent brand, known throughout the North West, and official Rolex dealer, will be known as Loupe from tomorrow.

Loupe, which markets itself as “home to fine jewellery and renowned luxury watch brands” is part of Beaverbrooks, which took over Whittles several years ago.

Take a look at some of the pictures of Whittles over the years we have found in our archive.

Floral display Sara Barrow with the floral Rolex watch commissioned by Whittles in 2018

Miller Arcade Art Deco clock outside of Whittles jewellers, in the Miller Arcade

Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers in 2014

2013 shop L to R - Sheila Bamber and Joanna Valentine of Whittles jewellers in Preston with John Croft of RBS.

Work experience 2013 In 2013, Seve Carrel, 15, was interested in having a career in jewllery at Whittles Jewellers, Preston