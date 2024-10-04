The former heavyweight world champion boxer, 36, was spotted walking through Northwich town centre in Cheshire with a film crew over the week

The dad-of-six was seen sporting a smart, tweed overcoat and matching flat cap while filming the videos on Saturday (September 28).

Morecambe resident Tyson will be having a re-match with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in December and it's believed he was filming a promotional video for that.

One onlooker said: "Tyson's driver told us that they were filming for a 90 second commercial promoting the upcoming Tyson/Usyk fight.

"He said the scenes would involve the two fighters having flashbacks and nightmares, looking over the last few decades as they approach the fight."

