11 photos of wild and wacky creations as Blackpool hosts Oktoberfest-themed beard and moustache championships

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Blackpool’s facial hair fans gathered in style for the resort’s first ever ‘Okto-beard-fest’ Beard and Moustache Championships.

Facial hair fanatics donned their lederhosen and brought out their best beards for the Bavarian-themed competition, held at Rhythm & Brews on Church Street on September 27.

Hosted by local grooming group The Sandgrown Beardsmen, the event celebrated all things whiskered, with categories ranging from full beards and extravagant moustaches to freestyle facial hair and even fake beards.

Entrants travelled from across the Fylde coast and beyond to take part, with many embracing the Oktoberfest spirit in traditional German dress.

Organiser Brian Eva says the event is a warm-up for the prestigious World Beard and Moustache Championships, which the Blackpool will host at the Winter Gardens in August 2027.

Find our photo gallery from the event below:

Sandgrown Beardsmen competition at the Rhythm and Brew Room

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sandgrown Beardsmen competition at the Rhythm and Brew Room

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sandgrown Beardsmen competition at the Rhythm and Brew Room

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sandgrown Beardsmen competition at the Rhythm and Brew Room

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sandgrown Beardsmen competition at the Rhythm and Brew Room

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sandgrown Beardsmen competition at the Rhythm and Brew Room

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

