Talented youngsters have been wowing audiences throughout December with their dazzling skills on the ice. The Children’s Christmas Ice Show, now in its 82nd year, is back at the Pleasure Beach Arena with a new production of ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’.

A sequel to their 2016 show, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association (BIDCA) have produced a colourful and foot-tappingly fun show, with a cast of 60 talented young local skaters, ranging from the ages of four to seventeen.

Featuring an eclectic mix of tunes and a dazzling array of characters including Alice, the Hatter, Tweedles Dum and Dee, and the rather odd-looking Mock Turtle, ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ takes audiences on a musical journey which showcases the skating skills of the cast.

As well as being an entertaining show for all the family, it also supports local children’s charities.

Choreographed by Blackpool Ice Arena coaches and aided by a large group of dedicated adult volunteers, many of them parents and carers of the cast, the children have been rehearsing their jumps, spins and spirals since September.

Scriptwriter and co-Director Simon Davies said: ‘The Christmas Ice Show is a wonderful opportunity for local skaters to show off their many talents, all in a good cause. They’ve worked so hard and love being a part of this Blackpool tradition, which inspires many of them to go on to skate professionally around the world.”

The run began on December 9 continues until Tuesday December 26 (Boxing Day).

Tickets for the production cost £12.50 each but check for availability at https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/

1 . BIDCA youngsters perform Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’. Photo: BIDCA Photo Sales

2 . BIDCA youngsters perform Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’. Photo: BIDCA Photo Sales

3 . BIDCA youngsters perform Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’. Photo: BIDCA Photo Sales

4 . BIDCA youngsters perform Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’. Photo: BIDCA Photo Sales

5 . BIDCA youngsters perform Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’. Photo: BIDCA Photo Sales

6 . BIDCA youngsters perform Alice Through the Looking Glass – the Return to Wonderland’. Photo: BIDCA Photo Sales