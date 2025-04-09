11 photos as Biackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 hailed a huge success

The Big Sleepout was staged last Friday (April 4) and saw 110 locals brave a biting cold wind to take their sleeping bags to the cobbles of St Johns Square for the night.

Among those taking part was Anna Blackburn, Managing Director of jewelers Beaverbrooks, which sponsored the event along withBlackpool homeless youth charity, Streetlife, which organises the event..

Now in its 10th year, the Big Sleepout raises vital funds to keep the Streetlife’s eight-bed emergency night shelter and day centre operational all year round.

Streetlife supports vulnerable young people, often experiencing homelessness and the economic climate has seen demand for their services increase massively over the last two years.

Kim Hughes, Streetlife said "We are blown away by the amount of people that took part this year and the incredible fundraising, especially in such hard financial times.

“Blackpools community and businesses have smashed it again! At present we are currently on £31,500 including GiftAid which will make such a huge difference to the young people we support.

“The camaraderie and community was strong despite the cold temperatures and biting wind. The kind team at Blackpool St John’s Church, including Rev Andy Dykes, kept participants warm with free tea & coffee throughout the night and the Sleepout Team made sure everyone was safe and supported until 6am.”

Local LGBTQIA+ choir Electric Pink Voices kicked the evening off with a surprise flash mob to celebrate the 10th Big Sleep Out and lift everyone's spirits, with plenty of audience participation in singing and dancing along to empowering anthems.

Kim added: “This fits perfectly with Streetlife’s mission of empowerment, inclusivity and the fact that the LGBTQIA+ community was overrepresented in the 330 local young people that Streetlife supported last year.

“Having attended a formal dinner the Mayor & Mayoress even visited the Sleepout at Midnight to offer their support to all of those taking part before heading home to warm up. It really has become a big annual community event.”

Anyone who still wants to contribute to the fund can visit: Streetlife BIG Sleepout 2025 - 10th Anniversary! - JustGiving

Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 More than 100 people took part in Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 for charity Streetlife.

Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 Kim Hughes, Communications Manager for Streetlife (left) and Beaverbrooks Managing Director Anna Blackburn cut the ribbon to launch Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025

Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 An uplifting sing-a-long is staged in St John's Square before Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025

Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 Some of the participants in Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025

Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025 These three are enjoying taking part in Blackpool's Big Sleepout 2025