11 of the best car parks to use when nipping into Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:59 BST

Whether it's a day out shopping or popping out to meet friends for dinner, sometimes it's just easier to drive to Blackpool.

But with a plethora of car parks available, it can be tricky trying to work out where to park.

And are you actually getting a good deal when you do find somewhere?

We’ve rounded up 11 car parks in the resort that have been rated 3.5 and above on Google by users to help you decide.

Take a look at our gallery below:

£3.50 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (402 Google reviews) | "A convenient car park for the town centre, coffee shops and shopping."

1. West Street Car Park | West Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HA

£3.50 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (402 Google reviews) | "A convenient car park for the town centre, coffee shops and shopping." | Google

£4.50 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (569 Google reviews) | "Good parking located near a lot of shops and the main centre of Blackpool."

2. Bonny Street Car Park

£4.50 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (569 Google reviews) | "Good parking located near a lot of shops and the main centre of Blackpool." | Google

£4.50 for two hours | 3.8 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Great location for parking and reasonable prices too."

3. Central Car Park | Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5QE

£4.50 for two hours | 3.8 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Great location for parking and reasonable prices too." | Google

£3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (1,269 Google reviews) | "Easy access to all the main attractions."

4. Houndshill Car Park | Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4NY

£3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (1,269 Google reviews) | "Easy access to all the main attractions." | Google

£4.50 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (228 Google reviews) | "The location is really very convenient."

5. Talbot Road Car Park | Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1AU

£4.50 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (228 Google reviews) | "The location is really very convenient." | Google

£3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | "Great location, reasonable rates."

6. Cocker Street Car Park | Cocker Street, Blackpool, FY1 2BY

£3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | "Great location, reasonable rates." | Google

