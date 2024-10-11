But with a plethora of car parks available, it can be tricky trying to work out where to park.

And are you actually getting a good deal when you do find somewhere?

We’ve rounded up 11 car parks in the resort that have been rated 3.5 and above on Google by users to help you decide.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . West Street Car Park | West Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HA £3.50 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (402 Google reviews) | "A convenient car park for the town centre, coffee shops and shopping." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Bonny Street Car Park £4.50 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (569 Google reviews) | "Good parking located near a lot of shops and the main centre of Blackpool." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Central Car Park | Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5QE £4.50 for two hours | 3.8 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Great location for parking and reasonable prices too." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Houndshill Car Park | Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4NY £3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (1,269 Google reviews) | "Easy access to all the main attractions." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Talbot Road Car Park | Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1AU £4.50 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (228 Google reviews) | "The location is really very convenient." | Google Photo Sales