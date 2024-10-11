But with a plethora of car parks available, it can be tricky trying to work out where to park.
And are you actually getting a good deal when you do find somewhere?
We’ve rounded up 11 car parks in the resort that have been rated 3.5 and above on Google by users to help you decide.
1. West Street Car Park | West Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HA
£3.50 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (402 Google reviews) | "A convenient car park for the town centre, coffee shops and shopping." | Google
2. Bonny Street Car Park
£4.50 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (569 Google reviews) | "Good parking located near a lot of shops and the main centre of Blackpool." | Google
3. Central Car Park | Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5QE
£4.50 for two hours | 3.8 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Great location for parking and reasonable prices too." | Google
4. Houndshill Car Park | Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4NY
£3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (1,269 Google reviews) | "Easy access to all the main attractions." | Google
5. Talbot Road Car Park | Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1AU
£4.50 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (228 Google reviews) | "The location is really very convenient." | Google
6. Cocker Street Car Park | Cocker Street, Blackpool, FY1 2BY
£3 for two hours | 3.9 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | "Great location, reasonable rates." | Google
