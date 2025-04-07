11 lovely photos of Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 as visitors flock to event

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Apr 2025, 18:01 BST

Lytham Hall is looking blooming lovely just now -thanks to an annual celebration.

The Lytham Hall Flower Festival began on Friday and will continue until Wedneday, April 9.

Visitors are invited to celebrate the joys of spring at the stately hall as stunning floral displays showcase the beauty of the early season - and no advance booking is required.

The displays are offset beautifully by John Carr’s architectural masterpiece.

Visitors are advised to simply arrive at the North Entrance and pay by cash or card - entry costs £12.

Here are some of the lovely photos of the opening day.

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

1. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

2. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

3. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

4. Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

5. Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.

6. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025

Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lytham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice