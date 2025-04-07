The Lytham Hall Flower Festival began on Friday and will continue until Wedneday, April 9.

Visitors are invited to celebrate the joys of spring at the stately hall as stunning floral displays showcase the beauty of the early season - and no advance booking is required.

The displays are offset beautifully by John Carr’s architectural masterpiece.

Visitors are advised to simply arrive at the North Entrance and pay by cash or card - entry costs £12.

Here are some of the lovely photos of the opening day.

