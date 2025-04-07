The Lytham Hall Flower Festival began on Friday and will continue until Wedneday, April 9.
Visitors are invited to celebrate the joys of spring at the stately hall as stunning floral displays showcase the beauty of the early season - and no advance booking is required.
The displays are offset beautifully by John Carr’s architectural masterpiece.
Visitors are advised to simply arrive at the North Entrance and pay by cash or card - entry costs £12.
Here are some of the lovely photos of the opening day.
1. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
2. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
3. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
4. Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
5. Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April.
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
6. Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025
Celebrating the joys of spring with delightful floral displays at the annual Lytham Hall Flower Festival 2025 - event on until Wednesday 9th April. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.