11 lost shops in Blackpool and Preston people wish would return

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Oct 2024, 18:01 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 18:06 BST

The high steet certainly isn’t the same these days, people often say, and there are certain shops that people keep saying they miss.

Whether you live in Blackpool or Preston, the same shops, which have either recently closed or are long gone, are still held dear to shoppers.

After being asked which ones they missed the most, these are the ones in Lancashire that people mentioned they missed the most.

Some are huge department stores, popular high street shops, casual clothing chains or even fast food outlets.

Do you agree with them?

1. Shops people want to see come back

Certain shops and fod outlets which have now closed in Blackpool and Preston are still very much missed | National World Photo: National World

C&A clothing stores in Blackpool and Preston are fondly remembered by many shoppers. Here is Backpool's store.

2. Shops people want to see come back

C&A clothing stores in Blackpool and Preston are fondly remembered by many shoppers. Here is Backpool's store. | Natonal World Photo: Natonal World

Lewis' department store in Blackpool town centre now has almost legendary status. Opened in 1964 amidst great excitement, it closed in 1993 and was remodelled into smaller units.

3. Shops people want to see come back

Lewis' department store in Blackpool town centre now has almost legendary status. Opened in 1964 amidst great excitement, it closed in 1993 and was remodelled into smaller units. | National World Photo: Nartional World

The Wilko store in Blackpool has now been demolished to make way for a swish new Holiday Inn hotel

4. Shops people want to see come back

The Wilko store in Blackpool has now been demolished to make way for a swish new Holiday Inn hotel | Narional World Photo: National World

Littlewoods store, on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street, shut down in 2005, and is still fondly remembered

5. Shops people want to see come back

Littlewoods store, on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street, shut down in 2005, and is still fondly remembered | Natrional World Photo: National World

British Homes Store (BHS) was much loved amd was particilarly known for its lights department. Based on Church Street, it closed down in 2016

6. Shops people want to see come back

British Homes Store (BHS) was much loved amd was particilarly known for its lights department. Based on Church Street, it closed down in 2016 | National World Photo: National World

