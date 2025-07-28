When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

The Wilton Hotel, Alexandra Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BU Rated 5 on July 11.

Waff-La-Burg, New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1NF Rated 5 on July 11.

The Beechfield Hotel, Hornby Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QS Rated 5 on July 7.

King's Snooker and Pool, King Street, Blackburn, BB2 2DH Rated 5 on July 9.

Kiran Indian Takeaway, Burnley Road East, Rossendale, BB4 9HU Rated 4 on June 18.