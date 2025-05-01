Instead of the plain tops of the green metal street bollards, which stop any motor vehicles mounting the wide pavement, there are smiley faces, a hen with her eggs and even a little tank.

They are the work of a group of volunteers known as The Bollard babes, who have ‘yarn bombed’ this part of Victoria Road West.

The Bollard Babes are Avril Goldfinch, Carolyn Walmsley, Patrina Merrills and Ann Burton, who love to meet up and use their knitting skills to enhance their town.

The ladies are all members of Care for Cleveleys, an active community group dedicated to improving the town in a number of different ways.

Here are some examples of their charming work.

Patrina, 60, who lives in Anchorsholme, said: “I taught myself to knit during lockdown and another lady taught herself to crochet.

“She made a nice postbox cover and when she made a smaller one, she decided it could go on one of the bollards - it all started from there.

“I’ve still got some more to put out - including one of a cup of tea and a slice of cake!”

1 . Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Happy face - Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Tanks a lot - part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Here come the girls - Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Pictured are Avril Goldfinch, Carolyn Walmsley, Patrica Merrills and Ann Burton. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Toothy grin - Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

5 . Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. | National World Photo: Blckpool Gazette Photo Sales

6 . Part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. Cute bunny - part of Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been 'yarn bombed' by a group called The Bollard Babes. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales