11 fabulous photos of 1940s festival in Anchorsholme Park

The free 140s Day event, which saw entertainers wearing classic 1940s attire, was organised by the Friends of Anchorsholme Park.

There was live music, various displays and competitions throughout the event, which took place on Sunday (July 7).

It is now hoped the festival can become an annual event, with organisers looking to plan an even bigger, full weekend event for 2025.

Organiser Emma Ellison, of the Friends of Anchorsholme Park, said: “We had a fabulous day, people really enjoyed themselves and the 1940s clothing looked fabulous.”

The line-up including singer Beverley Alexander, The Dads Army Jazz Band and George Formby Impersonator Anthony Mason.

The 82nd Airborne Division Re-enactment group were also on hand with an impressive display of military vehicles.

