Here are 11 cases heard this week at Blackpool Magistrates Court...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are 11 cases heard this week at Blackpool Magistrates Court...

Visitor denied sending offensive messages

A man has denied sending indecent and offensive messages to a woman during their stay in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABIR GAUHAR (39) also faces two other charges Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

He is alleged to have assaulted the same woman and stole jewellery from her.

Gauhar of Hall Green Road, Coventry was bailed to stand trial on December 15.

Man involved in head on crash after death of son

A Blackpool man was involved in a head on smash in the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Turner, a boiler engineer, was more than two and half times the drink drive limit at the time of the crash in Welsh Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner (51) of Granville Road, Blackpool admitted drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £400.

David Charnley defending said the crash happened a year ago after the death of his client's son which had a bad effect on Turner.

Woman given final chance by magistrates

A woman has been given a month to clean up her act and keep in touch with probation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court delayed sentencing Jennifer Wakelin (35) of Oldfield Crescent, Poulton until November 7.

She admitted breaching a post sentence requirement to attend probation appointments.

Woman jumped into canal when police were called after row

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who lives on a canal barge has been told to keep on the straight and narrow by a judge.

Michelle Spokes ended an altercation with her husband by jumping into the canal where her then barge Greensleeves was moored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how the 53-year-old woman was now living on board the More to Life at Fettlers Wharf, Lancaster.

She was arrested there for the assault on her husband on the Greensleeves at Braunston marina, Daventry in February this year.

The couple are going through divorce proceedings.

The judge heard Mrs Spokes had pushed her husband and when police were called jumped into the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant was issued for her arrest and months later she was traced to Lancaster .

The judge gave her a 12 month conditional discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her lawyer Martin Hillson said :”Divorce proceedings are ongoing. I am instructed that her husband has a £60,000 a year income and she is on benefits .”

“she moved onto a narrow boat after leaving the matrimonial home.”

Seaside town nuisance jailed

A man branded a seaside town's Mr Nuisance has been jailed.

The people of Morecambe can now breathe a sigh of relief that the 54-year-old will not be roaming their streets over Christmas.

Andrew Phimister has blown a relative's legacy on drink and has been living in the town's Happy Mount Park toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He only recently returned to Morecambe following a jail sentence.

Phimister today appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He admitted failing register an address or as being of no fixed address with police as required under a Sex Offenders Order.

He also admitted two offences of using threatening behaviour towards two members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He drunkenly ranted at a fish and chip shop customer and in a separate incident said he wanted to assault a former neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lawyer Kevin Bamber said: "He is the revolving door ....he comes out of prison and reoffends. He is well known in Morecambe. His lifestyle is chaotic."

After he was jailed for 24 weeks Phimister told the judge: "People are sick of me I know. I want to have a new start somewhere like Blackpool."

Man caught mid drug deal by police

A man arrested during a drug deal in Blackpool has appeared at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Duncan (26) is charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

He is further charged with obstructing police, money laundering and possessing a knife in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates remanded him in custody until November 10 when he will appear at Preston Crown Court.

Man was caught carrying a knife

A man has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court after admitting possessing a knife in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Bambrough (33) of Station Road, Blackpool was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates to appear at the higher court on November 24.

Man admitted possessing drugs

A 19-year-old Fleetwood man was given a six month conditional discharge at Blackpool Magistrates Court after he admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard that Michael Blundell of Radcliffe Road had just served a jail term for possessing an offensive weapon in the same incident.

Teen charged with arson at school

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old youth has been sent for sentence charged with arson at a village school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth will appear at Hull Crown Court on October 20 where he faces other matters .

He appeared via video link at Blackpool Youth Court and admitted arson at Wrea Green pre school play group outside play area in April 2022.

He was remanded in youth custody.

Man facing dog cruely charges has case adjourned

A 45-year-old St Annes man accused of dog cruelty has had his case adjourned by Blackpool Magistrates.

Simon Thistlethwaite, of Sydney Street, will next appear on November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is charged with cruelty to dogs, failing to provide them with a proper environment and failing to have a proper licence or registration to look after the animals.

The cases were adjourned so the defendant can get legal advice.

Sex attacker accused remanded in custody

A man accused of carrying out a sex attack on a Blackpool female has been remanded in custody .

The town's magistrates put Steven Cain (40) by Rhine bars until he appears before Preston Crown Court on November 8.

Cain of Hornby Road , Blackpool denied the offence .