11 best places to grab sushi in Lancashire according to the people who live here

Earlier this year, we asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette where the best place in Lancashire was to grab some sushi.
Aside from a few jokes involving the sea, the River Ribble and Pets at Home, the people of Lancashire were quick to offer their sushi recommendations.
So take a look below at all the sushi restaurants and takeaways from acrosss Lancashire that were recommended by you...
1. Best sushi in Lancashire
2. Nishi Sushi Cafe
90 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LB. | Google Maps
3. Hitchen's Kitchen
Home delivery service based in Ribchester | Hitchen's Kitchen on Facebook
4. Gochu Restaurant and Bar
3 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA | Google Maps
5. Hauze
28 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LF | Google Maps
6. MEIZ Japanese Restaurant
6 Butler St, Preston PR1 8BN | Google Maps
