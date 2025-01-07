11 best places to grab sushi in Lancashire according to the people who live here

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:26 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:32 GMT

It’s National Tempura Day! If you want to celebrate with some traditional Japanese food, we’re looking back to when we asked our readers for the best sushi recommendations in Lancashire...

Earlier this year, we asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette where the best place in Lancashire was to grab some sushi.

Aside from a few jokes involving the sea, the River Ribble and Pets at Home, the people of Lancashire were quick to offer their sushi recommendations.

So take a look below at all the sushi restaurants and takeaways from acrosss Lancashire that were recommended by you...

According to the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette. Credit: Vinicius Benedit on Pexels

1. Best sushi in Lancashire

According to the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette. Credit: Vinicius Benedit on Pexels | Vinicius Benedit on Pexels

Photo Sales
90 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LB.

2. Nishi Sushi Cafe

90 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LB. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Home delivery service based in Ribchester

3. Hitchen's Kitchen

Home delivery service based in Ribchester | Hitchen's Kitchen on Facebook

Photo Sales
3 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA

4. Gochu Restaurant and Bar

3 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA | Google Maps

Photo Sales
28 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LF

5. Hauze

28 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LF | Google Maps

Photo Sales
6 Butler St, Preston PR1 8BN

6. MEIZ Japanese Restaurant

6 Butler St, Preston PR1 8BN | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire PostRiver RibbleJokesPeoplePets at Home
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice