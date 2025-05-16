A Bispham care home is rallying the community to help make a woman’s 104th birthday one to remember, by sending her 104 birthday cards

Mary ‘Mollie’ Whiteley, a much-loved resident at Glen Tanar Rest Home on Cavendish Road, will be celebrating her remarkable milestone on June 8.

Staff are hoping to surprise her with 104 birthday cards, one for each year of her extraordinary life.

A recent picture of Mollie Whiteley at one of the many events the care home arrange | John Whiteley/Glen Tanar

Born in Halifax in 1920, Mollie grew up in Sowerby Bridge and began her working life at Mackintosh’s chocolate factory in Halifax.

She fondly remembers Friday afternoons in the office when trays of sample chocolates were brought in for staff to taste-test, a sweet highlight of her job.

She married her beloved husband Jim in 1944, and the couple lived in several northern towns including Rochdale, Bury, and Whalley before settling in Blackpool in 1960.

The couple raised two sons and had grandchildren before Jim sadly passed away in 1981.

Her son, John Whiteley said: “My mother was born in Halifax and worked for Mackintosh’s chocolate company.

“She then moved to the Fylde Coast in 1960 and worked as a secretary for the company which was involved in building Blackpool Zoo back in the 1970’s.

“She lived in Anchorsholme until she moved to Glen Tanar when she was 100 years and 1 day old. “

She has been a vibrant part of the care home community ever since, enjoying puzzles, knitting, snooker and spending time with staff and residents.

Mollie Whiteley with Glen Tanar care home workers | Glen Tanar

Helen Edington, the care home manager, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating Mollie’s 104th birthday.

“She’s such a lovely lady, and we thought it would be wonderful if we could collect 104 cards from the community to help mark the occasion.

“Anyone who wants to join in is welcome to send a card to the home, we know Mollie would be so touched.”

If you’d like to help make Mollie’s day extra special, cards can be sent to: Mollie, Glen Tanar Rest Home, 65 Cavendish Road, Bispham, FY2 9JR.

Let’s help show Mollie how much she means to the local community and make her 104th birthday a day to remember.